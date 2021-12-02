POTTSVILLE, Pa. - In Pottsville's Garfield Square there should be a beautifully lit 30-foot-tall Norway spruce. City officials say it was perhaps the best and biggest they've ever had.
However, the site sits empty, after a man drove his car into it Tuesday night. He told me Thursday, he doesn't understand why the city had the tree in the street.
"Because of the white lights and how it was lit, you go through the square, it was a post card picture," said Pottsville Mayor-elect David Clews.
However, there is a hole in the street after police say 24-year-old Clayton Eberly of Allentown drove his car into the tree Tuesday night.
Clews, who's also the President of Pottsville's Business Association, says the 30-foot tree, from Plow Farms in Berks County, had 2500 hand-screwed lights and was topped with a $1000-star donated by a local business.
It's gone, the whiplash from the impact sheared off the top, and that unfortunately hit the ground and was destroyed," he said.
Eberly, who had two other passengers and a child, whom he says was buckled into a car seat, when he crashed, says he was looking at Google Maps on his phone. He added he doesn't know why the tree was in the street.
"It's a 30-foot-tall Christmas tree, if you drive into that I don't know what to say?" Clews said.
You can still see Christmas trees in Garfield Square. Eric Tice's Hydrangea Cottage shop has more than half a dozen, but admits they fall a bit short in comparison.
"It was a very nice tree, beautifully decorated and lit. It's a shame, it was a nice tree," he said.
The tree may be down, but Clews says city holiday cheer is alive and well.
"I've gotten a lot of questions of when will the tree be back up, so there is still holiday spirit," he said.
Eberly says he suffered a broken nose and concussion. The child is okay. Eberly is being charged with careless driving.
As for the new tree, it's expected to be just as big, and arrive late next week.