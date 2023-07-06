UNION TWP., Pa. – State police say a man stole items from one vehicle and drove off in another after he crashed his car in Schuylkill County.

Pennsylvania State Police from the Fracksville barracks say they were called to Little Mountain Road in Union Township for a stolen vehicle. Upon investigation, they say Colby Harris, 31, of Lycoming County, crashed his car at an unknown location and left it parked off the roadway in a yard.

Authorities say Harris then stole items from an unlocked truck at a nearby residence and went on to enter another unlocked vehicle at another residence. Keys were in the car, which Harris stole and drove off to the area of his residence in Picture Rocks.

The vehicle was located by the Hughesville Police Department, and Harris was arrested.