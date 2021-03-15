LANSFORD, Pa. - A man has died and four others were taken to the hospital after a house fire in Carbon County Monday afternoon.
Flames could be seen shooting out of the home at the 300 block of W Bertsch St. in Lansford. The fire broke out shortly before 5 p.m., county dispatchers said.
"I believe it was a mother and three children that went to the hospital and I believe there was an adult male that expired in the fire," said Lansford Fire Department Chief Joseph Greco.
Greco said the mother jumped out of the building with her one-month old child in her arms, and the other two children jumped from a three-story window. The mother and the three children were taken to the hospital for treatment. There is no word on their conditions.
Fire officials say the fire went to two alarms quickly, and they ordered people living in neighboring homes to get out. At least 10 people have been displaced and are getting help from the Red Cross.
Witnesses say more than a dozen departments were all over the place.
"They tried to get the flames out, they've been busting windows, but flames were coming from everywhere," said Lexi Schweer, of Lansford.
Everyone in the neighborhood is saying their thoughts and prayers are with the family. Many also say they will get to work right away to start collecting money for all those affected.