MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TWP., Pa. - Authorities in Monroe County are investigating after a deadly officer-involved shooting Thursday morning.

Troopers from the Pennsylvania State Police Stroudsburg barracks were dispatched to a residence on Deer Drive North, Middle Smithfield Township, Monroe County shortly before 10 a.m. to check on the welfare of a man, according to a news release from Pennsylvania State Police.

Troopers made numerous attempts to make contact with the 36-year-old man but he refused to open the door, state police said. The man then unexpectedly fled out of the residence through the back door, carrying a rifle, according to the news release. Troopers then fired their duty weapons, hitting him.

Troopers immediately rendered medical aid until EMS, who were on standby in the area, arrived, state police said. He was pronounced dead on scene.

The troopers who fired their weapons will be placed on administrative duty as per Pennsylvania State Police Department regulations.

The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office and the Troop N Major Case Team are conducting a joint investigation.