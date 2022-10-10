HAZLETON, Pa. - A 22-year-old man died after being shot in Hazleton, Luzerne County.

Felix Dini, of Freeland, was pronounced dead early Monday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest, according to a news release from the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.

Dini was shot Friday shortly before 6 p.m. at South Fulton Court and East Noble Street, the coroner's office said.

The coroner said the cause of death was gunshot wounds to the body, and the manner of death was ruled a homicide. An autopsy is set for Tuesday.

In addition to the coroner’s office, the death is being investigated by the Hazleton City Police Department and the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office.