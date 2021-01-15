Deadly crash in Gilberton

GILBERTON, Pa. -Crews responded to a deadly crash in Schuylkill County Friday.

Police say a man was driving a vehicle south on Route 924 in Gilberton at a high rate of speed and drove off the roadway. The vehicle went over the guardrail and down an embankment, police said.

The county coroner pronounced the man dead at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, police said. 

Police say they still need to notify the man's next of kin. Police are still investigating the crash, and they are asking any one who witnessed it to call the Frackville Police Department at 570-874-0238.

