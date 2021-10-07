RUSH TWP., Pa. - A man has died after a violent crash into a shopping center in Schuylkill County.
Arnold Kemmerer, 67, was speeding through the Rush Township shopping center around 3 p.m. Wednesday when he apparently suffered a medical emergency, possibly a seizure, causing him to lose control of his van and slam into a brick pillar, state police said.
The pillar, in front of the AT&T store and Climb-A-Lot Clubhouse, completely crumbled and bricks flew into the nearby business' windows, police said.
Kemmerer, of Nesquehoning, was flown to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, where he was pronounced dead around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, said the Lehigh County coroner's office.
He died of blunt force injuries from the crash, and his death was ruled an accident, the coroner said.