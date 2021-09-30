crash accident wreck generic graphic

HAMILTON TWP., Pa. - A Lehigh County man died of injuries sustained in a crash in Monroe County, authorities said.

Christopher Snyder, 49, died Wednesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, said the Lehigh County coroner's office.

Snyder, of Lowhill Township, died of blunt force injuries from crashing into a tree on Sunday on Route 33 south in Hamilton Township, authorities said.

He was the only person in the vehicle, the coroner's office said. His death was ruled an accident.

The coroner's office and state police from the Stroudsburg barracks are investigating.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.