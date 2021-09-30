HAMILTON TWP., Pa. - A Lehigh County man died of injuries sustained in a crash in Monroe County, authorities said.
Christopher Snyder, 49, died Wednesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, said the Lehigh County coroner's office.
Snyder, of Lowhill Township, died of blunt force injuries from crashing into a tree on Sunday on Route 33 south in Hamilton Township, authorities said.
He was the only person in the vehicle, the coroner's office said. His death was ruled an accident.
The coroner's office and state police from the Stroudsburg barracks are investigating.