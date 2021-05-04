POLK TWP., Pa. - No students were on board a school bus when it was involved in a deadly crash in Monroe County on Tuesday.
A pickup truck going north on Route 209 in Polk Township crossed over the yellow lines and hit an oncoming school bus head-on, state police said.
The wreck happened around 7:50 a.m. near the intersection with Route 534.
The driver of the truck, Phillip Farah, 45, died at the scene, police said.
The driver of the school bus and an adult bus aid on board at the time were not hurt, but were evaluated at the hospital, authorities said.
There were no students on the bus, police said.
The Monroe County coroner's office responded to the scene.
State police and the coroner's office are continuing to investigate the crash. Route 209 was closed for about two hours Tuesday morning.