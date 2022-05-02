BARRETT TWP., Pa. - A father and two dogs are dead, but his wife and two kids are safe, after a massive house fire early Monday morning in Monroe County.
"You notice the trees were right between us, maybe 20 feet away, kind of nerve-wracking in that sense," said neighbor Tim Martin.
Martin says he could feel the heat on his face standing inside his Monroe County home, as his neighbors' house caught on fire in the 2400 block of Route 390 in Cresco, Barrett Township.
"Nice people, she is a school teacher and he's a stay-at-home dad because of his disabilities. Good people, heart wrenching, you know?" he said.
Martin says he was close with Ronald and Jennifer Williams and their kids played together.
There is no cell service in the area. Fire crews say the mom and two kids got in her car and drove to call 911, while the husband and two dogs stayed inside.
The Monroe County coroner says 65-year-old Ronald Williams died in the fire.
"When we got on scene it was well involved in front of the structure," said Barrett Township Volunteer Fire Chief Grover Cleveland.
Cleveland says the family's two dogs also didn't make it out alive.
His volunteers had just finished a grueling Sunday of fighting brush fires in Paradise Township when they got the call, a call made even harder with the tragic circumstances.
"To know what they're going to have to deal with now is pretty bad," Martin said.
A cause has yet to be determined. An autopsy for Williams is set for Tuesday.