W. PENN TWP., Pa. - A man is facing murder charges after purposefully running over the owner of a welding company at his own business in Schuylkill County, police say.

It happened Wednesday around 6 p.m. in the 700 block of Penn Drive in West Penn Township, police say. That's the address of Mark T. Boyle Welding & Industrial Sandblasting, which works on trucks, trailers and other heavy equipment.

Investigators say Mark T. Boyle, the owner of that company, was intentionally hit by a triaxle truck, or dump truck.

First responders rushed to the scene and a helicopter was called in.

Boyle was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest where he was pronounced dead, township police say.

Michael Albert, 60, of Scranton, was taken into custody and charged with third-degree murder, aggravated assault, homicide by vehicle, reckless endangerment and theft of services, police say.

Albert is registered with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration and owns a company called Mad Trucking, according to online records.

He is being held in Schuylkill County Prison without bail.

Police did not comment on a potential motive.