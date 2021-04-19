FRANKLIN TWP., Pa. - A motorcyclist died from injuries suffered in a crash in Carbon County over the weekend.
John Bogoski, 47, was riding a motorcycle Saturday evening when he veered off the road in the 1700 block of Fairyland Road in Franklin Township, said the Lehigh County coroner's office.
Bogoski, of the Lehighton area, was rushed to the hospital where he died of multiple traumatic injuries, the coroner said.
His death was ruled an accident.
The coroner's office and Franklin Township police are investigating.