POCONO TWP., Pa. - A man died after a rollover crash in Monroe County Thursday.

Kenneth S. Williams, 35, of Wilkes-Barre, died at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg early Thursday morning, according to a news release from the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.

The crash happened on Thursday shortly before 4 a.m. in the area of Interstate 80 westbound at mile marker 295 in Pocono Township.

Williams was driving a vehicle that left the roadway and rolled over, the coroner's office said.

The cause of death is multiple blunt force injuries due to the crash. The manner of death was ruled an accident.

In addition to the coroner’s office, the death is being investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police, Stroudsburg Barracks.