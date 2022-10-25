ELDRED TWP., Pa. - A Poconos man has died less than a week after being involved in a crash in Monroe County.

Ralph Boyer, 65, was pronounced dead Monday afternoon at St. Luke's Hospital in Bethlehem, said the Lehigh County coroner in a news release.

The Saylorsburg area man was the front seat passenger in a vehicle that rolled over last Wednesday afternoon, the coroner said.

It happened around 5 p.m. in the 300 block of Fiddletown Road, near the Kunkletown section of Eldred Township.

An autopsy is planned to determine Boyer's cause of death.

Pennsylvania State Police and the coroner's office are investigating.