HAZLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man is dead following a shooting that injured multiple people in Luzerne County.

Authorities say 18-year-old Rolando Cepeda of Hazle Township died of his injuries Saturday at Lehigh Valley Hospital.

The shooting happened Friday just after 5 p.m. in the unit block of East 23rd Street.

Investigators say several people were struck by gunfire.

0:27 PSP Hazleton seeking information about shooting that injured multiple people It happened in Hazle Township on Friday just after 5 p.m. on East 23rd Street.

A juvenile was arrested and charged as an adult in connection with the shooting. Authorities have not released a name.

State Police say the incident appears to be isolated and the community is not as risk of any danger.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Hazleton at 570-459-3890.