HAZLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man is dead following a shooting that injured multiple people in Luzerne County.
Authorities say 18-year-old Rolando Cepeda of Hazle Township died of his injuries Saturday at Lehigh Valley Hospital.
The shooting happened Friday just after 5 p.m. in the unit block of East 23rd Street.
Investigators say several people were struck by gunfire.
A juvenile was arrested and charged as an adult in connection with the shooting. Authorities have not released a name.
State Police say the incident appears to be isolated and the community is not as risk of any danger.
Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Hazleton at 570-459-3890.