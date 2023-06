A man has died from injuries sustained in a Schuylkill County crash in March.

Leroy Smith, 83, of Barry Township, died Tuesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, said the Lehigh County coroner.

He died of complications from injuries in a crash where he veered off the road and hit several parked cars, the coroner said.

The crash happened on March 6 around 1:30 p.m. in the 600 block of East Main Street in Hegins Township.

His death was ruled an accident.