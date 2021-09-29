MAHONING TWP., Pa. - A man has died nearly 2 months after a crash in Mahoning Township, Carbon County.
James Kattner, 81, died Wednesday at the hospital from injuries sustained in a crash on Aug. 9, said the Lehigh County coroner's office.
Kattner, of Jim Thorpe, was involved in a wreck around 12:30 p.m. on Route 209, near Lehighton, the coroner said.
A motorcycle and car collided at the start of a construction zone, sending several people to the hospital, police had said at the time.
Mahoning Township police are investigating.