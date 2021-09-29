Crash Route 209 Mahoning Township Carbon Count 8-9-21

MAHONING TWP., Pa. - A man has died nearly 2 months after a crash in Mahoning Township, Carbon County.

James Kattner, 81, died Wednesday at the hospital from injuries sustained in a crash on Aug. 9, said the Lehigh County coroner's office.

Kattner, of Jim Thorpe, was involved in a wreck around 12:30 p.m. on Route 209, near Lehighton, the coroner said.

A motorcycle and car collided at the start of a construction zone, sending several people to the hospital, police had said at the time.

Mahoning Township police are investigating.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.