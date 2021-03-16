LANSFORD, Pa. - A father of three is dead and his family is in the hospital after a fire raced through their home in Carbon County on Monday.
Fire crews say the mother jumped from a window holding her 1-month-old baby, and the family's two other children jumped from the third-floor window.
They're all recovering at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, but officials say the father didn't make it out.
"I ran over to the house. I saw the mother out on the ground and I asked her immediately where is the kids, where is the kids," said neighbor Paul Walck.
Neighbors described a frantic scene Monday afternoon in the 300 block of West Bertsch Street in Lansford.
"Upon arrival, we had heavy smoke, heavy flames on the first floor," said Chief Joseph Greco, of the Lansford fire Department. "The first lines that went in for service were to protect the exposures because we had heavy wind at the time."
Twelve different fire companies were on scene battling the blaze.
Fire crews believe it started on the first floor, but they're not sure how.
Authorities have not released the man's name, or commented on the conditions of the other victims.