EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - A man is dead and a woman has been flown to the hospital after a shooting in Monroe County Tuesday night.
Officers responded to the report of a person shot inside a home in the 2000 block of Paradise Trail in Stroud Township around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from the Stroud Area Regional Police Department.
Arriving officers found the homeowner who called 911, along with a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the release.
The man suffered several gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The woman was shot in the stomach and flown to a local hospital, according to the release. Police are not releasing the victims' identity.
Police say the public is not in any danger, as the shooting was an isolated incident.
Police are asking any one with information about the shooting to call Stroud Area Regional Police Detective Robert Transue at 570-421-6800 Ext:1027 or by email at rtransue@sarpd.com.