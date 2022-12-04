PARADISE TWP., Pa. - A Monroe County man faces attempted homicide charges for allegedly shooting into someone's vehicle.

Pennsylvania State Police in Stroudsburg responded to the incident Friday night on Clarks Road after receiving a report of a shooting.

The victim stated that an unknown person shot at his car multiple times, and there were bullet holes in the car, police said. Two people were in the car at the time.

As police were on their way to the location, Benjamin Stitt, 33, of Cresco, went to the state police barracks to report the shooting, police say.

After police investigated the incident and conducted interviews, the Monroe County District Attorney's Office approved attempted homicide charges to be brought against Stitt.

No one was hurt.