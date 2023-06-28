TREMONT TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police say a Schuylkill County man forced a woman to perform a sex act in a bathroom at a store.

Rickford Lucas, 43, of Ashland, is charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, indecent assault, and unlawful restraint, according to a news release from state police.

A 52-year-old woman told police the assault happened at the Big Lots Distribution Center in Tremont Township on Monday around 10 p.m.

The woman said she had been cleaning the upstairs men's bathroom when Lucas came in, state police said. Lucas asked the woman to perform a sex act, and she said "no" and attempted to walk out multiple times, according to state police.

State police say Lucas grabbed the woman by the back of the shirt and would not let her leave. Lucas then forced the woman to perform the sex act, according to the news release.

He admitted to committing the crime in an interview with state police, authorities said.

Bail was set at $75,000.