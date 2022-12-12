WEST PENN TWP., Pa. - The man found dead behind a burning Schuylkill County home died of a gunshot wound to the head, the county coroner said Monday.

Christopher Kammerdiener, who lived at the West Penn Township home, was found in a wooded area behind the home with the self-inflicted wound, township police said later Monday.

The coroner declined to comment on the man's manner of death, or if he died before or after the fire broke out, pending the results of a police investigation.

West Penn Township police are working with fire marshals from the state police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). All evidence has been collected and is being processed, and investigators are in the process of conducting interviews, police said Monday.

Police previously said the Wednesday night fire that claimed the lives of two Lehigh County firefighters is considered suspicious.

Marvin Gruber, 59, and Zach Paris, 36, both of the New Tripoli volunteer fire department, died after becoming trapped while searching the burning home. Initial reports were that someone was trapped inside the home, but that report turned out to be unfounded.

The Lehigh County coroner said the firefighters died of asphyxia and thermal injuries. The coroner told 69 News on Monday that he could not release the manner of death of the firefighters yet, as it's a fluid investigation.

Two West Penn Township firefighters were also injured, and one was still in intensive care in the hospital as of Thursday afternoon.

West Penn Township Police said no one was available for an interview Monday, and that it is releasing information how it sees fit.