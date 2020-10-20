Jim Thorpe police situation
Larry Neff | for 69 News

JIM THORPE, Pa. - One person is dead after a standoff with police shut down part of Jim Thorpe for the entire day.

Officers were called Monday morning to a home in the 600 block of Lehigh Street for a domestic disturbance.

Police say a 51-year-old man in the home threatened to shoot his wife and himself after an argument.

The wife was able to escape the home with their kids.

She told police the man pointed two guns at her, and that there were multiple guns in the home, officials said.

Police called for backup, and eventually entered the home after hours of not being able to make contact with the man.

They found the man dead inside and the Carbon County coroner was called to the scene. The man's name has not been released.

