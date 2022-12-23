POCONO TWP., Pa. – Authorities in Pocono Township say a man was found dead in his home while emergency crews were responding to reports of a fire there.

According to authorities, they got the call about the fire around 11:10 a.m. Shortly after arriving, the coroner was called.

Monroe County Coroner Thomas Yanac has identified the man as Andrew Hanft, 56, whose address was that of the home on Beehler Road.

There was not much damage visible to the outside of the home.

Authorities have not yet said how the man died or how the fire started.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning.

The fire is under investigation.