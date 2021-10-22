crime scene

CASS TWP., Pa. - Authorities are investigating the death of a Schuylkill County man after he was found with a gunshot wound in a wooded area, police say.

An argument and suspected gunshot were reported around 6 p.m. Thursday in the area of Ash Road in Cass Township, near Minersville and a few miles northwest of Pottsville, state police said.

Troopers and Minersville police responded to the area and found 27-year-old Joseph Fedornak dead, authorities said.

Fedornak, of Pottsville, was found with a gunshot wound, and investigators believe he had been in a physical fight.

State police are calling it a death investigation, and did not release further details.

