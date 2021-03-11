The jury reached a decision Thursday in the case of a man accused of killing his girlfriend in Schuylkill County.
Robert Leonard III of Lancaster was convicted of third-degree murder and other charges in the killing of Terri Lynn Gee in January 2019. The jury found him not guilty of first-degree murder.
She was found slumped in the cab of a pickup truck stabbed in the neck and strangled at the Rasuch Creek Trailriders ATV Campground in Hegins Township. Troopers say they spotted blood on Leonard's pants and shoes and found a bloody folding knife in his pocket.
A sentencing date has not yet been set.