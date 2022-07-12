POCONO TWP., Pa. - The jury reached a verdict Tuesday in the trial of a man accused of stabbing a Pocono Township couple to death in 2018.
Lancelot Fortune was found guilty of first-degree murder and tampering with evidence, according to the Monroe County District Attorney's Office.
Sentencing is set for Sept. 29.
According to court documents, Fortune says he stabbed his aunt and her husband to death, stole their vehicle and went to the movies.
The grisly discovery was made after 56-year-old Isadora Fortune's daughter couldn't get a hold of her and Fortune's husband failed to show up for work.
When police did a welfare check at the couple's home on Marcelle Terrace in Pocono Township, Isadora Fortune was found stabbed to death on the couch. Her husband, 54-year-old Richard Fells, was stabbed to death in the garage.
Family members told police Fortune had lived with the couple on and off for years, but that the couple had refused his request to come over one night.
Police searched Lancelot Fortune's Stroudsburg home where they found blood, a bloody T-shirt and sneakers.
According to court documents, Fortune admitted to the killings.
He said he took the couple's Lincoln Navigator to Philadelphia where he disposed of the murder weapon and some bloody clothing at Penn's Landing before taking in a showing of "Jumanji" at a theater in King of Prussia.
Documents say Fortune then returned to the Poconos and parked the Navigator in the couple's driveway.