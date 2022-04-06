MAHANOY CITY, Pa. -- A man who stood trial in connection to a fire that damaged several rowhomes in Schuylkill County last year has been found guilty on lesser charges.
Brendon Hasara of Mahanoy City was found guilty of one felony charge of arson endangering property, a felony three charge of criminal mischief and six misdemeanor charges, court documents said.
Hasara had also been charged with arson-danger of death or bodily injury, which is a felony one, but he was found not guilty, according to court documents Wednesday.
He was also found not guilty on three other felony two charges for arson and endangering property.
Police arrested Hasara in November at the scene of the fire in the 1000 block of East Pine Street in Mahanoy City.
The fire started on the first floor of a home and quickly spread to several others.
Eight people were displaced.
His sentencing date is pending.