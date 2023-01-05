The man from the Poconos accused of killing four young college students appeared in court Thursday.

Bryan Kohberger faces four counts of first-degree murder. With his appearance, the court released a trove of information about why investigators believe Kohberger is the killer.

In the probable cause affidavit, we learned how police tracked Kohberger across the country, how police say he staked out the crime scene in Moscow, Idaho, and most importantly, we learned about the evidence police have linking him to the crime scene.

Kohberger entered Latah County Court dressed in an orange jumpsuit, only speaking in one-word statements to answer the Judge Megan Marshall's questions.

"Do you understand?" said Judge Marshall.

"Yes," replied Kohberger.

The hearing took place almost two months after the murders of four University of Idaho students on Nov. 13. The families of the victims saw Kohberger in-person for the first time. We heard from one of their attorneys shortly afterward.

"It's obviously an emotional time for the families, seeing the defendant for the first time. This is the beginning of the criminal justice system, and the family will be here for the long haul," said Shannon Grey, the attorney for the family of Kaylee Goncalves, one of the four murder victims.

That long haul began Thursday with the release of the probable cause affidavit, explaining why police believe Kohberger is guilty.

Police said he staked out the crime scene, with his cell phone pinging in the area surrounding the home near the University of Idaho 12 different times before the murders. Then, police said he left behind the sheath to the knife used in the murders, and his DNA was found on the snap. Police saw his white Hyundai Elantra on security camera, tracking it all the way across the country as he drove back to his parent's house in Monroe County. That's where police collected a piece of trash that had Kohberger's father's DNA on it, and showed the DNA on the knife sheath had to belong to his son.

Because of that cross-country drive, the Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson argued Kohberger shouldn't get bail.

"The defendant was arrested 3,000 miles away across the country where his family is. We ask that he remain in custody," said Thompson.

Despite Kohberger's attorney arguing he should be able to bond out, Judge Marshall agreed with the prosecution.

"I am going to leave the bail set in this case at no bail at this point in time," said Judge Marshall.

Judge Marshall also issued a no-contact order, making sure Kohberger couldn't reach out to the family members of any of the victims.

In the affidavit, it also showed Kohberger had applied previously to be an intern at the Pullman, WA police department, which is where he lived while going to school at Washington State University.