A Pennsylvania man will spend years in prison for sexually assaulting two young teenagers in Carbon County.

George Karagiannis, 30, of Wayne County, was sentenced Tuesday to 14-31 years in prison, followed by 3 years of probation, said the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office.

Karagiannis was convicted of sexually assaulting a 12- and 13-year-old girl at a park in Carbon County after meeting them through social media, authorities said. He developed an online relationship with the girls, asked them to send him nude photos, then met the girls at the park at night in May 2020.