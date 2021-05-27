SUMMIT HILL, Pa. | A man is in the hospital after crashing a pickup truck in Carbon County.
Officials told 69 News the truck was traveling down East White Bear Drive in Summit Hill, around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday.
The driver apparently lost control of the truck and then spiraled out and hit a tree, where the car burst into flames. The victim was removed from the flaming vehicle, and flown to the hospital to check his injuries.
The extent of that person's injuries is unknown at this time.
Police say the incident is still under investigation.