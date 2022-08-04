EAST STROUDSBURG., Pa. - A man is dead after a crash in Monroe County Wednesday night.
Stroud Area Regional Police Department officers were sent to South Courtland Street, in East Stroudsburg, for a reported motorcycle crash shortly after 11:30 p.m.
Jonathan Michael McCombs, 34, was unconscious with multiple injuries, according to a news release from the Stroud Area Regional Police Department.
Police determined that McCombs was driving north on South Courtland Street, near the intersection of Henry Street, when he crashed, according to the news release.
He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead early Thursday morning.
The cause of the crash is under investigation by the SARPD reconstruction unit. The cause of death is pending investigation by the Monroe County Coroner’s Office.