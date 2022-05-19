STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Trial resumed Thursday for the man accused of stalking, kidnapping and killing a coworker.
Michael Horvath was back in a Monroe County courtroom for the second day of his trial on a slew of charges, including criminal homicide, tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse and kidnapping.
The prosecution argues Horvath obsessively stalked Holly Grim before kidnapping her and shooting her in the chest and head in 2013.
Horvath has maintained his innocence, saying to 69 News on Wednesday, "I am 100% innocent of all charges."
Since his attorney reserved opening statements for later, it's not yet clear how he contends some of Holly Grim's bones were discovered at his Ross Township, Monroe County property in 2016.
The court on Thursday heard from a director with the law enforcement program for the Pennsylvania Game Commission, which sends wardens to help search wooded terrain. He was describing techniques used to find Grim's remains.
Also Thursday morning, the judge heard from one of the forensic investigators who processed evidence. She talked about several boxes of ammo found at Horvath's property.
The defense tried to pick out various things investigators may have missed.
In November 2013, Grim didn't show up for work at Allen Organ, and police say they found signs of a struggle in her Lower Macungie Township home.
Horvath showed up to work, also at Allen Organ, late that day. He raised police suspicions when he didn't mention he knew Grim, but investigators knew he'd been to her house when she purchased a washer and dryer from him.
Investigators say his cell phone records don't line up with his story, and that they found detailed logs of Grim's comings and goings inside his home, showing he stalked her every move for more than a year.
During cross examination of Grim's boyfriend on Wednesday, the defense asked if there was anyone who might have animosity toward her.
He named two people, possibly shedding light on the direction of the defense's strategy in this case.
Trial started Wednesday and is expected to last about 2 weeks. His fate is in the hands of President Judge Margherita Worthington, as it's a bench trial so a jury is not involved.
