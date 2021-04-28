Evelyn Colon cold case homicide victim Carbon County
Pennsylvania State Police

WEATHERLY, Pa. (AP) - A judge has ordered a retired school bus driver to stand trial in the cold-case slaying of a pregnant New Jersey teenager whose remains were found on a riverbank in eastern Pennsylvania more than four decades ago.

Sixty-three-year-old Luis Sierra of Ozone Park, New York, is charged with homicide in the 1976 death of 15-year-old Evelyn Colon of Jersey City. Sierra had been living with Colon at the time of her disappearance.

The suspect's attorney says there’s no physical evidence tying Sierra to Colon’s death, calling the homicide charge a “huge reach.” Prosecutors say Sierra had opportunity and motive to kill the pregnant teen.

