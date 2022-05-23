STROUDSBURG, Pa. - The man found guilty of sexually assaulting a bridesmaid two days before his wedding is again out on bond as he awaits sentencing.
Daniel Carney posted $75,000 bail through a bondsman on May 13, the day after a jury convicted him of two felonies and two misdemeanors, according to the Monroe County district attorney's office.
He had been out on $100,000 bond prior to and during the trial, but was walked out in handcuffs after the jury delivered the guilty verdict on May 12. That's when the judge modified bail to $75,000.
Carney faces significant jail time on charges of attempted sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault without consent, simple assault, and indecent assault without the consent of others. The jury found him not guilty of attempt to rape an unconscious victim.
Carney sexually assaulted a bridesmaid at the Shawnee Inn two days before his wedding, after a group was drinking and tubing on the Delaware River. Carney's now-wife and the maid-of-honor found the two in the locker room.
Carney says the bridesmaid came on to him, and that the encounter was consensual.
Sentencing is scheduled for late July.