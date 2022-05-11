NESQUEHONING, Pa. - A man has pleaded guilty in connection with the overdose death of a three-year-old boy in Carbon County back in 2020.
Anthony Pudvah pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of a child, a third-degree felony, according to the Carbon County District Attorney's Office.
He was sentenced to one to three years in a state correctional facility.
The incident happened back in February at an apartment in the 100 block of South Allen Street in Nesquehoning. James Duch, 3, got ahold of a dose of fentanyl and died from an overdose.
His parents Brittney Burke and Gage Duch, and their friends, Rebecca Walk and Anthony Pudvah, were all charged. Police say the two couples were living together and were doing drugs together.
Burke pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, while Duch entered a guilty plea for a charge of endangering welfare of children. Walck pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of another person.