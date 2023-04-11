POTTSVILLE, Pa. - One of two men charged in a Schuylkill County homicide has admitted to his role in the 2015 killing.

Adriell Chambers, 42, pleaded guilty Monday to third-degree murder and burglary, according to the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office.

A sentencing date has not yet been set.

Chambers, of Minersville, and Phong "Jay" Tran, of Philadelphia, were charged in 2021 in the shooting death of Dat "Mike" Hyunh. Hyunh was shot multiple times inside of a home in the 2200 block of West Norwegian Street in Pottsville on March 2, 2015.

Tran is not in custody and is considered a fugitive, according to online court records.