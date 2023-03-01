WEST BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man acquitted of first degree murder in a 2021 Schuylkill County road rage killing has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

According to court records, Tamiir Whitted pleaded guilty to third degree murder and resisting arrest Tuesday.

Whitted was acquitted of first degree murder in December of last year, but a jury found him guilty of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and related charges.

He was charged with killing of 38-year-old George Marcincin on Route 61 in West Brunswick Township, Schuylkill County in April of 2021.

According to court documents, the two got into a physical altercation following a road rage incident and Marcincin was stabbed 19 times. Whitted claimed self defense.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 12.