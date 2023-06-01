The man accused of driving his car through a crowd at a fundraiser for fire victims, then killing his mother, admits he did it.

24 year-old Adrian Sura Reyes pleaded guilty to two-counts of homicide and 19 counts of attempted homicide for the crime spree that spanned two counties last August.

First, authorities say Reyes drove his car into a crowd who was gathered at a bar in Berwick, Columbia County, killing one person and injuring 17 others.

That group was holding a fundraiser for the 10 victims of a deadly fire in Nescopeck, Luzerne County.

Then, authorities say Reyes drove across the river and murdered his mom.

He faces life in prison.