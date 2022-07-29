STROUDSBURG, Pa. - A man charged with stealing a bobcat from a Monroe County zoo pleaded guilty Friday to reduced charges.
Semyon Levit II, 45, of Bushkill, pleaded in county court to felony criminal trespass and misdemeanor cruelty to animals and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors, according to the county district attorney’s office.
He faces sentencing at 9 a.m. Sept. 27.
Levitt originally faced 15 charges, including two counts of felony burglary, felony aggravated cruelty to animals and felony receiving stolen property, neglect of animals, theft and open lewdness.
The burglary charge was previously dropped because no person was present at the time the bobcat was taken, as were charges of open lewdness, receiving stolen property, taking possession of wildlife and the aggravated cruelty to animals.
The bobcat was found in the trunk of Levit's vehicle, state police said. It was recovered safely, they said.
According to the state police in Stroudsburg, a man entered the Pocono Snake and Animal Farm in Smithfield Township around 10:15 a.m. Jan. 28 and stole a 22-year-old female bobcat named Blanch.
The man left the business and was seen struggling with the bobcat in the parking lot prior to leaving the scene, police said.
Police also noted that Blanch has known medical issues.