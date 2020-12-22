LAUSANNE TWP., Pa. - The search for a missing person who fell through ice had a happy ending when police found out the man was already safe.
A Luzerne County man was watching the news Tuesday morning when he saw troopers were investigating a possible person falling through ice at a reservoir in Lausanne Township, Carbon County, state police said.
He called the state police Hazleton barracks and said he was walking his dogs in that area on Monday and fell through the ice while trying to cross the reservoir.
After a 10-minute struggle, he was able to pull himself out of the icy water and make it to shore, police said. He was able to walk out of the woods to his vehicle and drive home safely.
Troopers had said on Monday they were called to the reservoir for the report of someone possibly falling through the ice. Several fire departments and a dive team searched the area, but didn't find anything.
Authorities had planned to continue the search Tuesday morning, and were asking anyone who may have been in the area to call police.
Police did not say who reported that someone had fallen through the ice.