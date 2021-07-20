MINERSVILLE, Pa. - A Schuylkill County community quickly pitched in to help Tuesday morning after a row home went up in flames.
"It is quite miraculous how people come together trying to save so many people at once," said Joseph Wiltsey, neighbor.
He says one of his Minersville neighbors pounded on his door to let him know what was happening just a block away on North Street.
"First thing that kicked in was get in the car and go over to see if he's okay," Wiltsey said.
When they arrived, they found a man trapped on the roof of his home.
"Immediately threw two ladders up and, with the assistance of a police officer, we got him off the roof," said Eric Eichenberg, chief of the Minersville Fire Department.
People in neighboring units all managed to get out safely, though a dog and two cats died in the fire.
Crews initially focused their interior attack on unit 423, where the fire started.
"We thought we had a pretty good hit on it and kept it from extending to the rest of the home, but it got up into the ceiling and ran across," said Eichenberg.
He says the way the home was built made it difficult to contain the flames once it began to spread. Crews struck three alarms for additional manpower and units to the scene.
"There's extensive damage most across the roof line because it's common roofs," he said.
The chief says while they managed to control the fire, all three units are unlivable, displacing six adults and three children who are now being helped by the Red Cross.
The fire marshal was on scene, working to determine what started the fire. An official cause has not yet been released, but crews said they're taking a closer look at a coffee maker that was on a timer in unit 423's kitchen.