EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - A Monroe County man is accused of kidnapping and robbing his rideshare driver in the Poconos.
Brandon Pearsall McNealy, 28, is facing kidnapping, armed robbery and other charges in the incident during the early-morning hours of April 7, according to police paperwork.
The victim and her boyfriend run a "cash-uber," and were contacted late on the night of April 6 by a friend of one of the couple's usual ride customers, according to the paperwork.
The man, later identified as McNealy, arranged for a ride, and the victim and her boyfriend picked him up at the West Gate Apartments on Main Street in Stroudsburg around 1 a.m., authorities said.
They dropped him off at Mount Airy Casino in Paradise Township, and he paid $30 cash for the ride, state police said.
The woman and her boyfriend told police the man engaged in "strange conversation" during the ride, talking about "random things," including how he had been arrested for robbing Wind Creek Casino in Bethlehem, the paperwork says.
McNealy texted the woman to pick him up from the casino at 2:30 a.m., and she went to pick him up by herself, authorities say.
On the ride back, he pulled out a gun and held it to the woman's neck while she drove, she told police. He first made her drive to her boyfriend's house to possibly rob him, but then made her turn around before they got there, the paperwork says.
He then made the woman call her boyfriend, and McNealy told the man he had his girlfriend and he had to come meet them and give McNealy all the money he had, authorities allege.
Eventually McNealy had the woman drop him off at a parking lot in East Stroudsburg, and she then contacted her boyfriend, who had already called police.
Troopers used surveillance from Mount Airy Casino to identify McNealy. McNealy had been involved in two incidents with Stroud Area Regional police the previous night, where he was accused of burglarizing a home, stealing cash and a firearm, police said.
McNealy had also been arrested previously at Wind Creek Casino, and was involved in an arrest in East Stroudsburg in January, state police said.
He was charged with kidnapping, armed robbery, unlawful restraint, terroristic threats, theft, receiving stolen property, prohibited possession of a firearm, simple assault, and reckless endangerment.
He has not yet been arraigned.