WAYNE TWP., Pa. - A man from Wayne Township died in a tragic lawnmower accident Thursday.

Pennsylvania State Police say they got a call around 4:30 p.m. to help EMS at the intersection of Browns Road and Browns Church Road in Wayne Twp. for a man trapped under a tractor.

When troopers got there, they say they found John Lippert, 79, already dead under a zero-turn lawn mower by his mailbox.

Family members told PSP Lippert used the zero-turn mower to get the mail each day because he was having health problems.

Sometime in the past, though, the emergency cutoff switch under the seat of the mower was disabled, according to PSP.

Then on Thursday, while getting the mail, PSP says Lippert lost control of the mower, which caused it to run him over and asphyxiate him.

