CHESTNUTHILL TWP., Pa. - A Monroe County man was sentenced for the fatal shooting of his elderly father in 2020.

49-year-old Rick Colatrella of Chestnuthill Township pleaded guilty to third-degree murder.

Back in October 2020, Colatrella called 911 and told the dispatcher he was going to kill his father.

Police took Colatrella into custody outside his residence and found 83-year-old Nicholas Colatrella fatally shot in the face and head.

The younger Colatrella was sentenced Friday to 15 to 40 years in state prison and ordered to undergo psychological and psychiatric evaluation.

