POLK TWP., Pa. - One of the suspects in the robbery and fatal shooting of a 15-year-old in the Poconos in 2020 has learned his fate.
19-year-old Anthony Mitchell has been sentenced to 38.5 to 77 years behind bars.
15-year-old Aiden Paiz was murdered and another teen seriously hurt during the robbery in Polk Township, Monroe County. Two other teens were arrested and charged in connection with the deadly robbery.
Investigators say the victims believed they were going to sell marijuana to a person named 'Mikey' for $120.
The transaction was arranged on Snapchat, but it turned out to be a plot to lure the victims and steal the marijuana.
The criminal cases against the other suspects have yet to be resolved.