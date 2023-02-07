BUCKINGHAM TWP., Pa. - A Lackawanna County man who set the fire at a home in Buckingham Township, Bucks County that killed his girlfriend’s 81-year-old father has learned his fate.

Christopher Gillie, 62, of Dunmore, was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the death of Julius Drelick, according to a news release from the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.

He also received a consecutive sentence of 25 years to life for the attempted murder of Drelick’s wife, Phyllis, the DA's office said. Phyllis was able to escape by fleeing the burning home.

Gillie was ordered to pay more than $724,000 in restitution.

Julius Drelick died in the fire at the 5700 block of Private Drive in Buckingham Township. The fire was reported to county dispatchers with information that two elderly residents may be trapped inside. Upon arrival, police and fire units found Phyllis outside of the house, but she said that her husband was still inside, the DA's office said.

The house was fully involved with flames and smoke, and initial efforts to gain access were unsuccessful. Fire personnel were able to finally reach the second homeowner, who was unresponsive. Julius was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the DA's office.

The Drelicks used a chair lift to get up and down the stairs, but the fire knocked out electricity in the home, so Julius was unable to use the lift to get down, according to the news release.

As part of the investigation, an accelerant detection K9 was brought to the scene and detected an accelerant in three areas of the interior of a family room located on the east side of the building, the DA's office said. Further investigation by Bucks County Detectives and the Buckingham Township Police Department led to Gillie, who lived with the Drelick’s daughter in Dunmore, Lackawanna County, according to the DA's office.

Hours after the fire, he was stopped in Lackawanna County by Dunmore Police. The DA's office says a strong odor of gasoline was emanating from Gillie, and a lighter was visible on the passenger seat.

Authorities say Gillie was also found with the house keys to the Private Drive home in his pocket and an older style rifle, which was positively identified as belonging to the Drelicks, was sitting in plain view on the rear seat of the vehicle.