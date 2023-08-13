TUSCRARORA, Pa. — A man driving his vintage 1931 Ford custom coupe was seriously injured Sunday morning after crashing the car in Tuscarora, Schuylkill County.

The accident occurred around 9:15 a.m. at the intersection of Route 209 at Catawissa Street.

The man was traveling north of Route 209 when he apparently lost control, striking and going over the guard rail at the intersection's northeast corner.

Crews from the Tuscarora Fire Company and the Tamaqua Rescue Squad worked to free the man from the wreckage. Upon being freed, the man was treated by paramedics and then flown by medevac helicopter to the trauma center of Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.

State police at Frackville are investigating and have not yet identified the man involved in the crash.