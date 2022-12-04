PARADISE TWP., Pa. - The Pennsylvania State Police in Stroudsburg responded to an incident on Clarks Road after receiving a report of a shooting.

The victim stated that an unknown person shot at his car multiple times. The vehicle sustained bullet holes.

As police were on their way to the location, Benjamin Stitt, 33, of Cresco, went to the state police station and also reported the shooting.

After police investigated the incident and conducted interviews, the Monroe County District Attorney's Office approved attempted homicide charges to be brought against Stitt.