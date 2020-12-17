COOLBAUGH TWP., Pa. - A man is in the hospital and a woman behind bars after an argument ended with gunshots in Monroe County.
Zasha Sanchez, 32, is charged with attempted homicide for shooting Norman Kirkland at a home in the 7400 block of Ventnor Drive in Coolbaugh Township, police said in a news release.
Pocono Mountain Regional police were called around 7 p.m. Wednesday for a shooting victim in the Poconos community.
Responding officers found Kirkland with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said.
The pair had been arguing inside the home when Sanchez brandished a handgun and shot Kirkland, investigators allege. There were children inside the home at the time, according to police.
Police had previously been at the home for a domestic dispute, though they did not say when. That dispute did not involve any law violations, police said.
Sanchez is facing charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault, endangering the welfare of a child and reckless endangerment.
She was taken to Monroe County Correctional Facility without bail.